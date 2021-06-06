NWA President Billy Corgan was a recent guest on the Two Man Power Trip Of Wrestling Podcast to discuss his relationship with AEW President Tony Khan, even praising Khan for being a wonderful communicator and helping the NWA reach a broader audience. Highlights are below.

Calls Tony Khan an incredible partner:

We work everything out. Tony has been an incredible partner, and I never felt like the NWA or myself wasn’t totally respected. The communication is great and we talk fairly often. He’s obviously a very busy guy. When we do talk, we keep it to what is most valuable. I’m a fan of Tony. He’s been a breath of fresh air to business. It’s great to see their success because Tony is paving the way for us to make the argument that there is more room at the table for others.

How Khan has expanded AEW’s programming in the two short years of its existence:

Five years ago, when I was with TNA and I’d go into those meetings, we’d sit in meetings and they’d say, ‘It’s WWE and no one else.’ TNA’s biggest year generated like $39 million gross revenue, which is a big number. In those meetings, they didn’t care what I was selling. If they couldn’t make it happen, what could you say if you were [at a lower revenue], no matter how good your ideas are. Tony is proving there is more and you see that with them expanding their programming. They wouldn’t be expanding their programming if there wasn’t a desire for more.

