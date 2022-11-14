Billy Corgan has been open about how he books the NWA.

The night before Saturday’s NWA Hard Times 3 performance, Corgan made an appearance on Stories with Brisco & Bradshaw. He discussed how he has a mainstream product and the reasons for his decision to book heavyweights in his top programs.

“I basically see that old NWA style and in my mind, what draws money, you take two old big hosses and you put them nose and nose,” Corgan said “Why do the heavyweights traditionally always draw the biggest money? It only really gets subverted when you have a phenom of a talent like a Shawn Michaels or a Conor McGregor.” “At the end of the day, eight times out of ten, it’s the heavyweights who draw the most money,” he continued.

Later on in the program, Corgan reiterated his desire to feature his roster’s biggest and hardest wrestlers in main event matches.

“It’s been very hard for the general wrestling community to understand, to me the NWA is a mainstream product. I want to bring back a mainstream, traditional, mainstream wrestling product to television, national television, or international television. It’s not complicated.” “In terms of the vibe, I like that old shooter vibe. I want you to watch people that you believe can beat your a**, that’s it. I want the toughest to win and I want the toughest to feel like they’re the stars of our company. It’s interesting because as I’ve pivoted to that over the last 18 months and really built the company around the toughest people, not always the biggest but the toughest people, I really see how it’s starting to really click. In essence, I finally connected that passion that I had for Bruiser [Brody] when I was a kid to the modern version of the NWA.” “A lot of people in the wrestling community – and I know it’s a hotly debated topic – they like what’s going on with, I call it the eight-star [Dave] Meltzer matches and all that stuff and I like that stuff too but if we’re just talking business, just straight business, not fan stuff, I still believe in Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley. And in this upcoming main event (at Hard Times 3), Matt Cardona, who’s recast himself on the independent scene as the star that he is vs. Tyrus, who’s 6’8 375 lbs vs. Trevor Murdoch, who’s 6’3, and another 350 lbs. I want to see that match and if you don’t want to see stuff like that, don’t watch the NWA because that’s what I’m going to give you more and more of that. As we climb, as I’m able to kind of develop younger talent in the mold of the NWA, we will be the toughest, hardest-hitting wrestling promotion in the world. I know there’s the strong style in Japan but to me, that’s a different psychology.”

