NWA President Billy Corgan says the company is “ahead of the curve” as they head into their 74th Anniversary weekend.

Corgan recently appeared on Chris Van Vliet’s “INSIGHT” podcast and commented on getting the NWA to the same level as WWE and AEW. Corgan commented on what WWE and AEW are spending and the mainstream attention they receive vs. what the NWA spends and receives, and said the NWA is ahead of the curve, not behind it.

“It’s proportional,” Corgan said of getting the NWA to the level of the top two promotions in the country. “I’m not running 4 to 5 hours of content a week; I am running an hour to an hour and a half. You have to look at things to scale, if you look at what the big companies spend and the oxygen they get from the media vs. what I spend and what I get, you can see that I am outpacing my costs, so we are ahead of the curve as opposed to behind it. It does feel frustrating when you feel like you are behind the curve but we are ahead of the curve.”

Corgan continued and revealed the reaction he received when he gave his numbers to someone that works in the TV industry.

“For example, I was talking to someone who is in the television business. He looked at all of my expenses and said ‘How the hell are you doing what you are doing. How are you producing over 100 hours of television a year at these numbers with this level of quality?’ I said that it’s culture, it’s building a team and finding the right talent,” Corgan said. “It is building an atmosphere where the talent feel that they can take chances and if they go off the beaten path for a second then someone is not going to knock them with a club. That takes time and people don’t necessarily believe you. I do deal with people who have had promises made to them and then have the rug pulled out from underneath them. So it takes time for the NWA to be a safe space to work both physically and emotionally. These are high strung, talented people who want to feel that their efforts in the gym and the ring being rewarded.”

The NWA 74 pay-per-view will air this Saturday, August 27 and Sunday, August 28 from the Chase’s Khorassan Ballroom in St. Louis, MO.

Below is the full interview with Corgan:

