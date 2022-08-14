NWA President Billy Corgan recently spoke with Fightful about a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on putting together the all-womens Empowerrr event from last summer, and how he doesn’t like to push his weight around when having to deal with other companies. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he loved the Empowerrr show because it involved collaboration with several companies:

“I love that stuff. Unfortunately not everybody loved it as much. I get it. It’s a business, always, about leverage whether it’s a talent, whether it’s a company and people like to throw their elbows around depending on what’s happening. That’s totally fine. That part doesn’t bother me. I just am not in the position of going and begging and certainly there have been times in the past couple of years where people put me into a position of begging.”

How he doesn’t like throwing his weight around when it comes to forming partnerships:

“I’m gonna try to say this without sounding like I’m cutting a promo, but when I’m the most famous person in the room, it’s a little of funny that I’m supposed to grovel. I don’t think like that. Because I’m not a person who throws my weight around, I don’t necessarily need people to throw their weight around with me. I like to think of us as partners in a particular moment until we find good partnership. So when I feel that people have been good partners, like Scott D’Amore, who’s been a good partner recently, I love it. I’m more than happy to bend over backwards to try to get Scott what he would need from our end of the street and hopefully he can do the same. Unfortunately, that’s not always been the case with everybody and that’s totally fine. Again, I don’t have a problem with adversity. But it does get a little weird sometimes when it’s this ‘who’s got the bigger dog on the block’ type of stuff. I just don’t see business that way. I think, ultimately, you want to make the best show for the fans.”