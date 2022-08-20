NWA President Billy Corgan recently sat-down with Steve Fall from NBC Sports Boston’s The Ten Count program to discuss a number of different pro-wrestling-related topics, which included the former Smashing Pumpkins frontman revealing how much of the NWA library he actually owns.

Corgan states that several different companies owned most of the NWA footage from its heyday, with most of them being owned by the WWE. However, Corgan adds that there are libraries not owned by the WWE but those owners are not interested in selling at this time.

“The NWA in its heyday was probably owned by seven different companies, so most of those libraries are owned by the WWE. There are some other libraries that aren’t owned by the WWE, but those people don’t intend on selling. I control what is called the NWA Houston Library, but I have not yet exploited that.”

Corgan’s interview was to promote next weekend’s 74th Anniversary pay-per-view from St. Louis Missouri.

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)