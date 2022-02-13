NWA President Billy Corgan spoke about the Crockett Cup and more during an interview with The Tennessean. Here are the highlights:

Working with other companies:

“[Non-WWE affiliated] wrestling companies should work together to create ‘supercards’ to maximize potential fan interest and marketing opportunities. Mainstream fans are interested in — even in a two-day format — storylines that have a series of confrontations, that lead to a conclusion.”

The Crockett Cup:

“This is comparable to a ‘Pro Wrestling Super Bowl’ or a ‘pro wrestling rock festival’. Just like how rock festivals draw, we use the credibility we’ve built with the audience in how we present our talents that they know that their ultimate presentation will be fulfilling and worth their time and interest.”