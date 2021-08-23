NWA President Billy Corgan recently appeared on the Battleground podcast to explain how the legendary Ric Flair’s appearance at the upcoming NWA 73rd Anniversary pay per view came to be, revealing that world champion Nick Aldis’ relationship with Flair’s son-in-law Conrad Thompson ended up being the turning point. Highlights are below.

Billy Corgan on how Ric Flair’s appearance at NWA 73 came about:

NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion, Nick Aldis had had lunch not too long ago with Conrad Thompson. Of course, everybody knows Conrad from his success in podcasting but Conrad’s also a member of the Flair family via marriage. I believe it was right around the time that Mr. Flair had left his relationship with the WWE, so I think maybe there was some poking around during that lunch about, ‘Do you think this is something Ric might be interested in?’ So, I think that opened up the channel to talking behind the scenes about whether or not we could put it together, and obviously, it did happen, and I’m very excited.

Conrad Thompson adds:

You know, there’s lots of things you do in wrestling where you kind of cross your fingers and you hope for the best and it’s an awesome responsibility to run the NWA with history. It’s no mistake that I care about the history of the business, not just the NWA’s history. There are only certain moments in life where you can put those pieces together, where you connect all those dots and Mr. Flair coming back to the NWA, specifically in the Chase, specifically on the 73rd Anniversary Show, I mean, that is an awesome thing to be able to sign off on.

