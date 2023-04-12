Billy Corgan is set to appear on a Disney+ series.

The NWA President and Smashing Pumpkins frontman announced on Twitter that he will be appearing in the new Muppets Mayhem show on the popular streaming service, which is set to premiere on May 15th.

I will be appearing in the @Muppets_Mayhem @ElectricMayhem series premiering on May 5 only on @DisneyPlus https://t.co/TT6DgGJlW9 — William Patrick Corgan (@Billy) April 12, 2023

