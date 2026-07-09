Billy Gunn says there is no secret behind his current physique.

Speaking on Going Ringside, Gunn and Road Dogg joked about Gunn’s size and conditioning while discussing what the New Age Outlaws have been up to.

Road Dogg joked about the difference between himself and Gunn.

Billy’s up to about 275 of solid muscle. I’m probably 285. A little loose around the midsection, but as far as what we’ve been up to, my blood pressure is high and so is my cholesterol.

Gunn was then asked how he was doing.

I’m great. Thank you for asking.

Gunn also said his bloodwork is checked regularly.

Every 10 weeks get them checked. We’re good.

When asked about his muscle, Gunn said his physique comes down to consistency.

It’s not. It’s not. It’s called consistency and eating right and going to the gym and making it a priority. That’s what it is.

Road Dogg said Gunn’s routine is not an easy one.

He works out hard and he eats right. It’s not fun. There’s nothing fun about it.

Road Dogg said Gunn’s look comes from staying committed to that lifestyle.

You do get to look like that if you commit yourself to his program of not having a social life except for pumping iron and eating food for fuel, not for food or for pleasure.

Road Dogg then joked about his own approach.

I like to eat food for pleasure myself.

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit Going Ringside, with a h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.