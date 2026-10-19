Billy Gunn has addressed Triple H’s controversial comments about AEW during the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony, admitting he wasn’t surprised by the remarks but still considered them a “d*ck move.”

During the April 6, 2019 ceremony, Gunn was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame alongside his D-Generation X stablemates. At one point, Triple H took a shot at AEW, joking that Vince McMahon would purchase the “p*ss-ant company” just to fire Gunn again.

Speaking with Inside The Ropes, Gunn recalled anticipating some sort of reference to AEW, particularly because he was already working for the promotion at the time.

“I knew it was coming. I kind of knew they were going to do something AEW because it was hot at the time and I was there and they were all wondering how I got to go there, and that’s because Tony Khan was super cool. I went, asked, and he said ‘100%. Of course you can,'” Gunn recalled.

“‘I would never hold you back from that.’ I didn’t know what they were gonna do, but I knew they were going to do something. I also knew that if they were, Hunter was going to have something to say.”

Gunn explained that he had prepared himself for the possibility of Triple H making a comment, although he wasn’t particularly impressed with how the situation played out.

“Once I set myself up for that, I just let it go. The only one that got hurt out of that whole deal was him. I don’t want to say it, but it was a d*ck move. It was kind of trying to save face, and you didn’t need to because it’s going to happen.”

Despite his criticism, Gunn acknowledged that taking shots at rival promotions has long been part of the professional wrestling business.

“It’s the wrestling business. It’s what we do. They like to stir up sh*t. When you have somebody in another company, which was me, they can’t believe it, and then you see me, they have to do it.”

He continued, “It’s like an unwritten thing in a book. ‘If another guy is in another company, we have to say or do something.’ They started chanting it, and you get a response from the guy leading the company.”

Gunn was among AEW’s early hires in 2019, joining the promotion ahead of its inaugural Double or Nothing pay-per-view. His Hall of Fame appearance came during a period when AEW was preparing to launch as a new competitor in the professional wrestling industry.