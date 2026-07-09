Billy Gunn had high praise for Tony Khan when asked about working with the AEW President.

Speaking on Going Ringside, Gunn was asked what Khan has been like to work for.

He’s amazing.

Gunn said Khan’s leadership stands out because of who he is outside of the boss role.

I mean, he’s such a, along with being a good boss, he’s a good guy.

Gunn said that makes people want to give their best effort for Khan.

You know, you love working for that. You love putting out 100% for him because he gives 100% back. So, yeah.

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit Going Ringside, with a h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.