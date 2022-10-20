AEW’s Billy Gunn was reportedly not happy over the fact that he was unable to make the recent 25th Anniversary celebration for WWE Hall of Famers DX on RAW.

The recent RAW season premiere closed with WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H, Senior Vice President of Live Events “Road Dogg” Brian James, Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels, and Sean “X-Pac” Waltman celebrating their 25th anniversary. Gunn was not there and James indicated on his “Oh You Didn’t Know” podcast that everyone was upset with how Gunn was forced to miss the show.

“It broke my heart, and I believe it broke his too,” James said. “In all actuality, Hunter was not happy about it either. Shawn and X-Pac weren’t either. We wanted the band, all that we could get back together. Chyna is there in spirit. That didn’t happen. From what I understand, and I’m not in those inner circles anymore, and for my sanity rightfully so and thankful. I don’t know the exact reason, but I was told everything that we could do was done, and we couldn’t come together.”

James recalled how he texted Gunn the day before and he planned to be there.

“During the day prior, I texted him, ‘Hey, are you going to be able to make it? Have you found out any answers yet?’ He said, ‘Yes, I’m in.’ I was like, ‘Oh my God, that’s awesome.’ Literally, before I landed at home, I found out he was not in. I texted him back and he wasn’t happy either. It just didn’t work, no matter what. I understand. Whatever. I understand we’re [AEW and WWE] not huge fans of each other from a business standpoint. It was a big deal, and I feel like he got ripped off and didn’t live it with us. I’m sorry for that. I know he is too,” James said.

Gunn was not acknowledged by name during the segment, but it was noted on commentary that an absent member was working with office supplies, a reference to Gunn’s scissoring-alliance with AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed.

Gunn continues to wrestle regularly for AEW. He was defeated by Swerve Strickland on the October 12 Dynamite, and defeated by his own son, Colten Gunn, on August 24.

