AEW star Billy Gunn filed to trademark “The New Age Outlaws” name on January 7.

Gunn filed to trademark the name of his tag team with fellow WWE Hall of Famer “Road Dogg” Brian James for general merchandise and general pro wrestling use.

Gunn’s NAO trademark filing comes after he and James were announced for an appearance at The Squared Circle Expo on April 15-16 in Indianapolis, IN. The signing appearance was announced shortly after James was let go from his behind-the-scenes job with WWE NXT on January 5. James is taking bookings for seminars and signings, indicating that he and Gunn will be making more appearances as The New Age Outlaws. James also joked about possibly joining Gunn in AEW as a producer.

The following use descriptions were included with Gunn’s USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) filing:

“Hats; Shirts; Socks; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts”

“Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network”

