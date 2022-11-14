WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW star Billy Gunn recently participated in a virtual signing with Captain’s Corner, where Daddy Ass discussed a number of different topics, including his thoughts on his WrestleMania 30 match against the Shield, and how he thought WWE was trying to get him to quit when they assigned him the Rockabilly character back in the day. Highlights are below.

On the six-man tag match he competed in against the Shield at WrestleMania 30:

Well, it was supposed to be longer but it was unfortunately too short so, I think we only had eight minutes and that kind of was horrible [time for the match against The Shield at WrestleMania 30].

Says he thinks the higher-ups in WWE were trying to get him to quit when they assigned him the Rockabilly character:

This is not even close to — I don’t even know what this was [Rockabilly character]. I think they were testing me to see if I’d quit or not. I think they were trying to make me quit but yeah, that’s Rockabilly. If anybody wants [a photo of] this, you might want to check yourself into a mental ward [Gunn laughed]. This was never talked about. No. This was supposed to be something totally, totally, totally, totally different. Not that… That’s a bedazzler jacket [that I was wearing that] they put together in like an hour. It’s so bad. Legitimately think they were trying to get rid of me. Think that’s what I thought. I said, you don’t have to do this to me as much as just to say I’m fired. I’ll be okay with that [Gunn laughed].

