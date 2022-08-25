WWE Hall of Famer and AEW star Billy Gunn recently joined Renee Paquette on The Sessions for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, including his thoughts on working with AEW, and how their company structure is a little more on the wild west side than WWE, which he says is not bad but something he is still getting used to. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How he was used to the WWE structure for so long:

“Being in that WWE structure for so long, luckily I was there for fourteen years, then I took a break or got fired. I say break, it’s really fired. So I’m very used to that, I am a very structured person. In the wrestling business, the more structured you are, the better things are cause it’s not ‘Hey I tell you this, you tell me that, I tell this, they come back and tell me, I go over your head and get another answer and now everybody’s mad at me.’ So that’s very uneasy for me. Up [in WWE], there’s one thing and if you don’t like it you ask that one person and they said ‘No, you’ll do it’, so you do it that way.”

How AEW is a little more on the wild west side:

“I’m not saying it’s not good at AEW, I’m just saying it’s a little bit on the Wild West side. Which I guess if you’re used to that, then it’s okay. I am not used to that and that’s the hardest adjustment to get is to understand that kind of dynamic of [needing to be on the same page]. I feel that we still have a little bit of too many people being able to do a bunch of different things.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)