Billy Gunn says the end of his in-ring career may finally arrive once his sons feel fully comfortable standing on their own in the wrestling industry.

The 62-year-old veteran has been wrestling for more than three decades and remains active despite already securing a Hall of Fame legacy. While he no longer competes as frequently on AEW television, Gunn still wrestles occasionally and continues to appear on independent shows.

A major part of the late stage of his career has been sharing the ring with his sons, Colten and Austin Gunn. During a recent appearance with Monopoly Events, Gunn addressed the criticism sometimes directed at second-generation wrestlers and insisted his sons earned their opportunities through hard work rather than family connections.

“It’s not my genes, it’s their work ethic.”

Gunn emphasized that he never handed his sons opportunities simply because of their family name.

“If you think that my kids got somewhere because of me, you don’t know me because I don’t hand out anything.”

According to Gunn, both Colten and Austin have put in the effort required to succeed in professional wrestling.

“They work for everything they got.”

While he believes they are already talented performers, Gunn says they are still in the process of fully developing their identities as wrestlers. That process is part of the reason he continues to stay active.

“They are extremely talented. They are going to be huge stars.”

For now, Gunn feels his presence still provides guidance for his sons as they continue finding their rhythm in the business.

“You know, they’re just still trying to find themselves and get in that groove.”

Once that moment arrives, Gunn believes it could finally be time for him to step away from the ring.

“As soon as they do that, I can retire because they won’t need me anymore.”

Even so, Gunn joked that he often wonders if the moment has already arrived.

“Every time I see them, I go, ‘Can I retire today?’”