Billy Gunn has weighed in on the infamous backstage altercation involving CM Punk and The Elite at AEW All Out 2022.

The incident followed Punk’s controversial post-show media scrum, during which he publicly criticized Hangman Page, Colt Cabana, and AEW’s Executive Vice Presidents, The Young Bucks. The comments were followed by a backstage confrontation that reportedly turned physical between Punk, Ace Steel, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks.

During a recent interview with Kenny McIntosh of Inside The Ropes, Gunn, who currently works as a coach for AEW, shared his thoughts on the situation despite not being present when the altercation occurred.

“I wasn’t around for that. I knew the incident that happened, and it was what it was. They just have to realize that sometimes, there are certain veterans that aren’t going to put up with that shit, no matter what. If you’re a young buckaroo and you want to poke the bear, get ready to get bit.”

Gunn continued, acknowledging that he wasn’t familiar with all the details surrounding the confrontation.

“I think that’s what happened. I don’t know the whole details; that’s between them.”

The WWE Hall of Famer also noted that he didn’t pay much attention to the media coverage surrounding the incident.

When asked how similar situations were handled during his time in WWE, Gunn pointed to Vince McMahon’s approach to maintaining order backstage and emphasized the importance of keeping personal disagreements from interfering with business.

“Vince (McMahon) had things under control really good. I don’t have to like you to work with you. I just have to do business. 99.9% of the guys always do that. There will be a spat every now and then where you just pull them into a room, shut the door, and you don’t do it in public or in front of the boys.”

Gunn went on to express frustration with how backstage conflicts are sometimes handled in today’s wrestling business.

“If you have a problem, we fix it now, so that when you walk out the door, we don’t have a problem anymore. That’s how grown-ass people deal with shit. Nowadays, we don’t, and that’s sad.”

The All Out 2022 altercation resulted in suspensions and became one of the most controversial incidents in AEW history. Punk eventually returned to television in June 2023 before being terminated by the company that September following a separate backstage incident at AEW All In.

Punk subsequently returned to WWE at Survivor Series in November 2023.

Also during the interview, Billy Gunn called out Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque for infamous AEW shot during WWE Hall of Fame.