AEW star Billy Gunn recently joined Nick Hausman on the Wrestling Inc. Daily to discuss a wide range of topics, including how he wouldnt’ mind reuniting with the Road Dogg Jesse James in AEW for one last nostalgia run. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he would love to reunite with Road Dogg in AEW:

“I would love to, and I think Road Dogg would like to come in. But, he doesn’t want to do any wrestling stuff. I think he would be awesome for promos and a producer and stuff because he’s very good at that. He’s probably one of the best guys on the planet to do that, all the backstage stuff. Yeah, would it be fun to see us as a special attraction, like the lion that’s covered up?”

Says he still has a great relationship with Road Dogg:

“I think it would be fun for the people to see us, if they heard the, ‘oh you didn’t know,’ they would probably lose their minds. I’m thinking they would. It would be great to have him here because like I said, we still have an awesome relationship. He’s probably the one that I have the best relationship with in the wrestling business anyway.”

Gunn talks about how good of shape he is in right now:

“My life is really good right now. I don’t know, I mean I’m blessed I guess because I don’t really do anything except go to the gym, my nutrition is on point, all my stuff is on point, and I live a really good lifestyle right now. I take care of myself and I’m not off the rails anymore. But I still do this at a high level and I have two boys that push me.”