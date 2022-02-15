Billy Gunn made an appearance on Busted Open Radio to discuss a wide range of topics.

AEW talent taking advice from veteran wrestlers:

“I think they could do a better job of it. We have Arn, Dean, Tully, Jerry, Dustin. We have some of the greatest talented minds that are in the business, and I feel like they don’t take full advantage of it. I feel that they need to take more advantage of it. Sometimes I just think that they’re in their own heads, and they, not that they know it all, but they kind of don’t want somebody to tell them to differentiate from what their game plan is. I feel that they don’t take full advantage of what they have in front of them.”

His son Colton getting into the wrestling business:

The thing was, he saw what me and Austin were doing and it wasn’t a jealousy thing. It was ‘Hey, if I don’t at least try this and make an effort at it, I’m going to regret this for the rest of my life.’ So he didn’t tell me he didn’t tell anybody.”

“He was living in LA at the time. Rikishi has a school out there and he had called Rikishi and said ‘Hey, do you mind if I come by? I just want to kind of get a feel for what’s going on’, and of course Rikishi said yes, of course, come by. So he came home for two weeks. Then he pulled me aside and said, ‘Dad, I didn’t want to tell you because I was just trying to do this thing on my own to see if I had a desire for it at all. I went to Rikishi’s school. He let me get in there, mess around and just kind of get a feel for what was happening. I think I want to try this.’ I said, ‘That’s fine and I’m cool with that, but make sure it’s something that you want to do, and it’s not just something that you want to do because we’re doing it because this business will eat you alive if you’re not doing it for the right reasons. Plus you won’t put 100% into it. You know me. You have to put 100% and dedicate everything to this to be good and I won’t stand for anything less. I just won’t stand for half a*s. I just can’t do that. The only thing is you got to move back to Florida because I was hands on with Austin the first couple months, and then kind of set him on his way to kind of go to different schools. I have to do the same with you. I won’t do anything different with you that I did with Austin.’ He said, ‘Okay’, and he packed up his bags and went to (Tyler) Breeze and Sean’s (Spears) school in Orlando.”