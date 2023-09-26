Bill “Daddy Ass” Gunn discusses his pairing with The Acclaimed in AEW.

The group currently holds the AEW Trios Titles and are easily one of the top acts the promotion has going for it at the moment. Gunn spoke about the magic he makes with Anthony Bowens and Max Caster on the latest edition of Busted Open Radio, where he was a featured guest.

I think the whole buzz was created when we all got together. It wasn’t something that I just jumped into. My enjoyment now, I’ve had an awesome career, I have no complaints, no nothing, is just to watch them. I get to sit on the ring or next to it and just watch how excited they get or how much fun they’re having. I get to pretty much be player-coach on the side. Not that I need to coach them that much, but it’s just fun for me. That’s my enjoyment. From doing stuff with my kids to doing stuff with…my kids. Me and my wife have this thing, her kids are my real kids and my kids are my kids. It’s just having fun. During the show, you see so much wrestling and so many things that you can’t follow. You know when you hear their music, the place goes ballistic, and it’s because they know that they are about to interact, they’re about to have some fun, and they’re going to watch us do our thing, and they all get to participate. That’s the beauty about wrestling. If you catch that niche, and I’ve had a couple of them being as I’m a parent’s worst nightmare, is that it’s so electric, and people emotionally dig what we do. They get to interact, and when you get to interact with stars, how much better is it than that?

The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass most recently defended their Trios titles against The Dark Order on AEW Rampage Grand Slam.

