Longtime WWE Producer Billy Kidman returned to work for the company this week.

Kidman officially returned to the job at this week’s SmackDown on FOX tapings from the Amway Center in Orlando, according to PWInsider.

The former WWE Tag Team & Cruiserweight Champion was furloughed from the job back in April as a part of the company-wide cuts brought on by COVID-19. He was just brought back and is resuming his duties as of this week.

Kidman first signed with WWE to wrestle in 2001 after WCW was bought. He was released in July 2005 but returned in 2007 to help train developmental talents. Kidman was then re-hired in 2010 to work as a producer.

