Bin Hamin believes WWE overused Danhausen during its recent New York story and missed an obvious opportunity involving Joe Hendry on Raw.

Speaking on The Brand, Hamin said comedy characters can interact successfully with serious wrestlers when the balance is maintained.

“The jester is in the king’s court. So, the low-stakes character can rub up against the high-stakes character. We’ve shown that with Eugene, with Ron Killings. We’ve shown this to be true. “But if you oversaturate the show and do too much with it, now it becomes a Saturday Night Live sketch. The mystique—it’s for little kids, right? It’s kind of goofy.”

Hamin also criticized the continuity of Dominik Mysterio claiming he did not care about the money taken by Danhausen before The Judgment Day demanded its return.

“At that hype festival after SmackDown going into MSG, Dominik goes, ‘I don’t care about the money. I just want them to leave me alone.’ “No. That’s a mistake. If somebody took $100,000 from you, would you ever just go, ‘I don’t care about the money?’ No.”

The story continued on the July 20 episode of Raw, where The Judgment Day attacked Danhausen before Hendry made the save.

Hamin believes WWE should have allowed Danhausen to say Hendry’s name before playing his entrance music.

“They should have beat him down, held him up so you can see his face, which they didn’t. They just stood over him. “They should have had him like, ‘You’re going to tell me where my money is.’ Either you drop it then, or you give him the mic to give him the answer.”

Hamin explained that the change would have used Hendry’s established gimmick instead of presenting a conventional run-in.

“Who came to save him? Joe Hendry. What’s Joe Hendry’s gimmick? Say his name and he appears. “They never gave him the chance to say his name. He just comes running down to the ring.”

WWE has since announced a Joe Hendry and Danhausen concert, but Hamin called the missed Raw setup inexcusable.

“I have real heat. ‘Where’s my money? Tell me where my money is. Tell me where it is.’ Mic—‘Joe Hendry.’ Hit the music. “We don’t get it. They’re just getting beat down, and Joe Hendry does a run-in. That’s unforgivable, in my opinion.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit The Brand, with a h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.