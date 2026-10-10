Bin Hamin argues that Sol Ruca and Lola Vice weakened their babyface roles by attacking The Judgment Day before the bell on Raw. Discussing the October 5 tag match with Vince Russo, Hamin said the same opening could have kept the pair aggressive without making them initiate the attack.

Wrestling Headlines’ Raw results describe Ruca and Vice attacking Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez before the bell. Hamin’s criticism was about the character choice, not the athletic work that followed.

“Babyfaces, them jump-starting is a choice that is heel, that now puts them neutral evil. Really shows that they can do evil. … So you do not have them jump-start. You have the heels try to jump-start because it’s a heel thing to do to attack before the bell. But the babyfaces are smart, and you do duck one, and then they turn and the babyfaces now have every reason to light them up and get them out of the ring.”

In Hamin’s view, having the heels move first would let Ruca and Vice retaliate while still looking prepared for an ambush. He said their recent history with The Judgment Day would make that response credible.

“A babyface sticks by the rules until they are broken against them and they can get retribution right away. And the babies would look smart knowing that these girls have jumped them week after week. So they would see it coming. … That keeps them babyface, not jump them before the bell.”

Russo later raised a separate concern about the Bloodline story on the same program. Hamin’s point here was narrower: which team should be shown starting the confrontation.

Source: Vince Russo’s The Brand.