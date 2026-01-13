With TNA Wrestling preparing to launch its first episode of iMPACT on AMC, speculation around the show’s opening-night viewership is heating up across the industry. One veteran who weighed in was Eric Bischoff, who framed the debut as a difficult number to project given the limited visibility of AMC’s marketing push so far. Comparing the landscape to today’s cable wrestling benchmarks, Bischoff suggested expectations should be tempered rather than inflated, estimating that the premiere could land well below AEW’s current averages, saying, “I think they’ll be in the 350,000 range, maybe four. That’s my guess.”

Beyond raw numbers, Bischoff’s larger concern centered on network commitment. He contrasted AMC’s low-profile rollout with the aggressive cross-platform promotion AEW benefits from under Warner Bros. Discovery, arguing that marketing investment often signals how seriously a network views a wrestling product. In his view, the lack of heavy advertising raises questions about whether AMC is fully behind TNA long-term or simply testing the waters, noting, “That to me is also a telltale sign… are they invested in making it work?” Still, TNA may have a wildcard in its corner, as the announced appearance of AJ Styles has the potential to spike interest and curiosity, especially with fans waiting to see whether the former TNA cornerstone will simply appear or step back into the ring for the first time in over a decade.