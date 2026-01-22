Bishop Dyer made a surprise appearance around AEW programming this week.

The former WWE Superstar, previously known as Baron Corbin, competed in a bonus match that was taped prior to this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite in Orlando, Florida. As of now, there’s no word on whether the match will eventually air on AEW television.

Dyer teamed up with Martin Stone and Better Together, taking on Billy Gunn, Austin Gunn, Brady Booker, and Elijah Drago in the multi-man bout.

It was a low-key appearance.

But a notable one.

Since departing WWE in 2024, Dyer has stayed busy on the independent circuit. His post-WWE run has included appearances for Bloodsport, MLW, MLP, and several other promotions as he continues to establish the next chapter of his career outside the company.

As noted, tonight’s live AEW Dynamite show at the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, FL. was changed to a double taping due to Saturday’s AEW Collision live show being changed to a taped episode that will be filmed after tonight’s AEW on TBS program.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Dynamite Results 1/21/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.