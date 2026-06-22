Former WWE Superstar Bishop Dyer continues to find success outside the wrestling ring.

Dyer, formerly known to WWE fans as Baron Corbin, took to social media this weekend to reveal that he captured another gold medal in jiu-jitsu competition at Jiu Jitsu World League Florida XII.

Despite recently dealing with an eye injury that limited his training time, Dyer was able to come away with the top prize. Sharing a video after the event, he celebrated the accomplishment on social media.

“Yo. A month off with the eye. Three days of training. What do we do? We still get gold. Add it to the collection.”

The victory adds to an already impressive resume in the sport, as Dyer previously won gold medals at the same event in both 2023 and 2025.

The achievement comes at an interesting time, as speculation regarding Dyer’s wrestling future has continued to grow in recent weeks. Reports have suggested that a return to WWE could be on the horizon after his departure from the company in 2024. One report indicated that Dyer had either already signed or was expected to sign with WWE “imminently.”

It was also reported that the possibility of bringing Dyer back has been “heavily talked about” internally, with the former WWE star reportedly viewed as a “locker room favorite.”