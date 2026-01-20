It may only be January, but AEW already has a match generating serious “Match of the Year” buzz following AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage. MJF’s AEW World Championship defense against Bandido didn’t just deliver on hype, it drew high praise from wrestlers and fans alike, including MLW World Tag Team Champion Bishop Dyer, who called it his standout match of the week.

“That match was so awesome to me for multiple reasons,” Dyer said on Busted Open Radio. “The number one reason… well, I have two number one reasons.” Dyer explained that the bout elevated Bandido to a new level, saying, “I think it solidifies Bandido as a top tier, top guy in AEW. The fans love him. The presentation is amazing.” But just as important was what the match said about the champion. “My second absolute favorite thing about that match is the ability of MJF to adapt his style of wrestling to the people he’s in the ring with, and staying true to himself.”

Why it matters is that this match reinforced the core identity of MJF’s second title reign: versatility, credibility, and follow-through. Unlike champions who slow down after winning gold, MJF has leaned into his promise to be a defending, traveling champion, already putting the title on the line across multiple promotions. Dyer’s praise highlights how rare it is for a top heel to both protect his character and still elevate opponents at the highest level.

With defenses already stacking up, including a successful title defense on the independent scene and public talk of surpassing legendary champions, MJF’s 2026 trajectory is taking shape fast. If this pace continues, the conversation may soon shift from “early Match of the Year candidate” to how many classics his reign produces before the year is done.