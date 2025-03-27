Bishop Dyer, formerly known as Baron Corbin in WWE and NXT, appeared as a guest on the latest episode of The Ariel Helwani Show for an in-depth interview. During the discussion, he spoke about his plans following his recent WWE release.

“I have goals,” he said. “I want to continue to wrestle, obviously. I want to go to Japan and wrestle. I’m excited for other shows that I’m doing with new talent that I’ve never been around. MLW is gonna be amazing. What they’re doing is amazing, and I get to be a part of that, and I’m going to do several shows with them.”

As the interview progressed, the former Baron Corbin spoke about his plans to work multiple shows as Bishop Dyer in Major League Wrestling, and crediting MLW for doing some exciting things.

“Oh, I’m so excited to be a part of MLW,” he said. “They are doing some amazing things. They just want to grow and be a massive entity in this world. That’s the most exciting thing about wrestling right now, it’s so hot all over, at all levels. So when you’re getting MLW bringing in talent, they’ve got major stars. I’m going out there, and they are going to do some amazing things.”

Dyer continued, “Our venue that we were supposed to do next month, they already had to upgrade the honey because it sold out, so they’re moving to a bigger venue. So that speaks volumes on what they’re doing in terms of putting on a show and bringing stars in. For me, I’ve already committed to a few shows with them, so it’s not a one-stop shop. We’re going to do a few, and hopefully continue on. I mean, I would love to hold the MLW Championship.”

