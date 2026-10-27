The Demand apparently wasn’t originally supposed to feature Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona alongside Ricochet.

During a recent appearance on The Certified Mark Show, Kaun revealed how he and Liona managed to secure their spots in the AEW faction, claiming they essentially forced their way into the group by impressing Ricochet.

According to Kaun, he and Liona recognized an opportunity when Ricochet began teasing the formation of a new faction on AEW programming. Rather than waiting for an invitation, the former AEW World Trios Champions decided to make their case inside the ring.

“Honestly, we forced his hand,” Kaun said. “We saw him cutting this promo. It was like, hey, he’s looking for people. He wants to start this group, he needs a faction, and Toa and I were just looking at the landscape. We were like, ‘Okay, here’s possible people that could be in this group with him.’ Nah, that’s ours for the taking.”

Kaun explained that he and Liona felt they were still fighting for respect despite their years with AEW, making every opportunity to showcase their abilities especially important.

That included a particular tag team match where Ricochet happened to be sitting at the commentary desk.

“Every time Toa and I wrestle, our backs are against the wall. We can’t mess up. We have to show out every single time. We feel like we are still not respected after being here for how many years.”

Kaun continued, “So we had a match; Ricochet was on commentary. ‘Hey, we gotta show out for this guy. We need to show him and we’re gonna take this opportunity, and no, we’re in this group with him.'”

Their performance apparently accomplished exactly what they were hoping for, as Kaun recalled being approached backstage immediately afterward with news that Ricochet wanted them in his faction.

“So, literally, we had our match; we get to the back. A producer pulls us aside. He’s like, ‘Yeah, it’s y’all three. He wants you. You impressed him,’ so, yeah, I know we impressed him. We were beating ass out here so, we truly forced his hand.”

Perhaps the most interesting revelation came when Kaun suggested that two other wrestlers had initially been considered for the spots he and Liona ultimately secured.

“I think it was supposed to be two other guys — nah — we stepped over them, got our spot.”

When asked whether he knew the identities of those two wrestlers, Kaun offered an intriguing response.

“I mean, I think they’re in our group right now actually…”

Although Kaun did not identify the individuals, The Demand currently maintains an on-screen alliance with Lethal Twist, the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions consisting of Jay Lethal, Blake Christian and Lee Johnson.