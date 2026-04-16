BJ Ray is now attempting to distance himself from controversial social media posts that targeted Bronson Reed and Becky Lynch, claiming he was not responsible for the remarks.

Ray recently drew attention after firing back at Reed over comments about younger talent and later taking shots at Lynch regarding fan behavior. The posts quickly circulated online and sparked significant backlash from fans.

In a new Instagram video, Ray addressed the situation, initially joking about tracking an IP address before shifting to a more serious explanation, claiming his account had been compromised.

“Guys… I got like Ringside News, all these people writing articles about me saying crazy stuff about wrestlers on the Internet. Anyway, dude, I got hacked… but in all seriousness, yeah bro, I just be getting hacked out here. It’s crazy.”

Ray went on to insist that the tone of the posts does not reflect who he is, emphasizing that he would not intentionally go after other wrestlers for attention.

“You guys think I would ever actually try to get cheap heat like that? That’s not me, bro. I’m a good brother in the business. I’m not that guy.”

He added that he values maintaining a positive reputation rather than generating controversy online, suggesting the situation may have come down to poor account security.

“I’m actually a real nice guy… I just got to set a better password, I guess.”

The explanation has added another layer to an already debated situation. While hacked-account claims are not uncommon in cases involving online backlash, they are often met with skepticism, especially when the original posts align closely with wrestling-style trash talk.

Regardless of the cause, the situation highlights how quickly social media controversies can escalate in the wrestling world. In an industry where “heat” can blur the line between storyline and reality, moments like this raise questions about authenticity, accountability, and whether audiences are seeing genuine conflict or damage control.

Do you believe BJ Ray was actually hacked, or do you think he’s trying to backtrack after the backlash? Share your thoughts below.

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