Vince McMahon is “very serious to do business.”

Those were the words from Bareknuckle Fighting Championships (BKFC) founder and president David Feldman.

The BKFC boss-man spoke about his recent meeting with the former longtime WWE Chairman, who as noted recently filed paperwork to officially launch his new 14TH AND I company.

During an interview with Undisputed, Feldman detailed his meeting with McMahon, noting he had a ‘whole team’ and mentioning how he was looking for ‘creative control.’

“He’s a great guy,” Feldman said. “His whole team is great, but the timing wasn’t right for us.”

Feldman continued, “He’s Vince McMahon–if I were him, I’d want creative control, too. He was awesome, very complimentary, and he was very serious to do business.”