Former professional wrestler Black Bart (Richard Harris) has passed away at the age of 76.

In recent weeks, Bart made the decision to end chemotherapy treatment for stage 4 liver cancer and had been in hospice care. Bart’s wife confirmed his passing on Facebook.

The Cauliflower Club Alley also issued a statement, which you can see below:

“The Cauliflower Club Alley celebrates the enduring legacy of Black Bart, and extends its heartfelt sympathies to his loved ones and admirers worldwide, honoring the profound impact he left on the lives of so many. Rest in Peace Bart, thank you for the memories.”

We send our sincere condolences to the family, fans, and friends of Black Bart.

Black Bart took me under his wing and taught me how to be a professional wrestler. We were tag champs in Texas-but we were also just buddies. We sat together in the dressing room while Bart spit in his trashcan and constantly joked about everything. Bart meant the world to me. I… pic.twitter.com/ItRybdJphl — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) January 10, 2025