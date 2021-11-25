New matches have been announced for this week’s Black Friday edition of AEW Rampage on TNT, which was taped tonight at the Chartway Arena in Chicago after AEW Dynamite went off the air. You can click here for full spoilers.

Rampage will see AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker take on Riho in a non-title Black Friday Deal Match. If Riho wins, she earns a future title shot.

The Black Friday Deal Match was made during the “Friendsgiving” segment on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Tony Schiavone noted that Riho was never actually eliminated from the Casino Battle Royale at All Out in September, so she now has a shot at becoming the new #1 contender. AEW President Tony Khan dubbed it a Black Friday Deal Match to where Riho will receive a title shot if she can beat the champion.

Also set for Rampage, Adam Cole and Bobby Fish will team up again to face Orange Cassidy and Wheeler Yuta.

Eddie Kingston vs. Daniel Garcia was previously announced for Rampage.

Stay tuned for more.

