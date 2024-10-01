Black Label Pro is “going on hiatus for the time being.”

The independent pro wrestling promotion informed fans of plans for a company hiatus after announcing the cancellation of their scheduled BLP: Fancy Wrestling event on October 12, which was scheduled to feature former WWE Superstar Jinder Mahal, now known as “The Maharaja” Raj Dhesi.

BLP issued the following statement confirming the news on Tuesday:

Unfortunately we have decided to cancel Fancy Wrestling and the rest of the events upcoming. We are going on a hiatus for the time being. All tickets have already been submitted for refunds. Thank you for all the support.

