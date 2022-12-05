Pro Wrestling Guerrilla has announced that lucha libre star Black Taurus will be entering the 2023 Battle of Los Angeles tournament, which takes place over the course of two nights on January 7th & January 8th from the Globe Theater in Los Angeles, California.

Taurus will join Alex Shelley, Lio Rush, Jonathan Gresham, Komander, Aramis, Titus Alexander, IMPACT’s “Speedball” Mike Bailey, IMPACT’s Masha Slamovich, DragonGate’s Shun Skywalker, IMPACT Knockouts champion Jordynne Grace, and indie sensation Michael Oku. Last year’s tournament was won by AEW star and current ROH Pure Champion, Daniel Garcia.