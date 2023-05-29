The Blackpool Combat Club reign victorious at AEW Double or Nothing.
The group, which featured Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Wheeler Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli took on The Elite (Kenny Omega, Young Bucks, Adam Page) in Anarchy In The Arena at this evening’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view event in Las Vegas. The deciding factor was Konosuke Takeshita, who came out in a mask and attacked Kenny Omega, a shocking betrayal that helped the BCC pick up the win.
Highlights from the interview can be found below.
