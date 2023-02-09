AEW has announced an early lineup for this Friday’s edition of Rampage on TNT, which will be taped immediately following this evening’s Dynamite from El Paso and will feature top stars like Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Jack Perry, Ruby Soho, Wheeler Yuta, and more in action. Fans will also hear from Mark Briscoe for the first time since he defeated Jay Lethal a few weeks ago.

-Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta vs. Kip Sabian and The Butcher & The Blade

-Ruby Soho vs. Marina Shafir

-Jungle Boy Jack Perry in action

-We’ll hear from current ROH Tag Champion Mark Briscoe

-Match announcement for next week’s Dynamite

More matches for AEW Rampage will be announced on social media.