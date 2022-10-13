AEW has announced the lineup for this Friday’s live taping of Rampage from Toronto Canada, and it is a doozy.

World champion Jon Moxley teams up with Claudio Castagnoli to take on the Butcher and The Blade, who called out the BCC members on Twitter.

FTR reunites with Shawn Spears to take on Brian Cage and the Gates of Agony.

Nyla Rose, who has stolen Jade Cargill’s TBS championship, takes on Anna Jay.

Ethan Page battles Isiah Kassidy from Private Party. If Page wins, the Firm owns Matt Hardy’s contract.