– Blair Davenport has acknowledged her WWE release on social media. The former WWE Superstar changed her X account name back to her Bea Priestly ring name. Her first post since news of her release broke on Friday night simply reads, “TOP GAIJIN,” a reference to her time in STARDOM in Japan prior to joining WWE. As noted, Davenport was among six WWE releases that included Sonya Deville, Authors of Pain, Paul Ellering and Cedric Alexander.

🔝 TOP GAIJIN 🔝 — BEA PRIESTLEY (@BDavenportWWE) February 8, 2025

– WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce surfaced on social media after the February 7 episode of WWE SmackDown to comment on the trade of Drew McIntyre from the red brand to the blue brand. Mr. “It’s official” took the opportunity to add to McIntyre’s latest crybaby taunts, which LA Knight began during a noteworthy promo on Friday.