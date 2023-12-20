Blair Davenport and Riley Osborne, both WWE NXT stars, have shared the news of their engagement.

Osborne, who joined WWE in early 2023, has been making appearances on television as part of Chase U. He recently competed in the Men’s Breakout Tournament and advanced to the semifinals after defeating Keanu Carver. Next Tuesday, he will face off against Lexis King.

Davenport has been with the company since 2021, initially starting in the NXT UK brand before transitioning to NXT. After winning the Iron Survivor Challenge at Deadline earlier this month, she earned the opportunity to challenge Lyra Valkyria for the NXT Women’s Title at NXT New Year’s Evil on January 2.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Davenport announced their engagement with a heartfelt post: