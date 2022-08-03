The All Real Wrestling podcast recently conducted an interview with GCW regular Blake Christian, who spoke in-depth about the work he’s done with the promotion and how they’ve helped him gain recognition in the industry. He also discusses why he’s been calling out Johnny Gargano. Highlights are below.

Says he plans to continue calling out Johnny Gargano:

I’m also thinking about Johnny Gargano who has left hints here and there, so I’m definitely gonna keep calling him out.

Feels like he owes a lot to GCW for getting him recognition:

Like I said, GCW, I owe a lot to these guys. Without them, I probably would still be grinding. Like maybe I would have wrestled for them by now but I don’t think I would be where I am today or in the spotlight that I am in today.

