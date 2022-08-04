Blake Christian is reportedly under a contract agreement with AEW/ROH.

The 25-year-old superstar has worked regularly for both promotions in the past, with his most recent showing being at Death Before Dishonor a few weeks ago. Along with the pay-per-view, Christian has wrestled on multiple AEW Dark tapings, and also appeared for IMPACT, NJPW, Jim Crockett Promotions, and most regularly GCW. He was released from his WWE deal back in 2021.

At this time it is not known if Christian’s deal with AEW/ROH is full-time or tiered. He has not been given an official All Elite post on Twitter so the assumption would be that he is on some type of per-appearance agreement, or something similar to that nature.

Stay tuned.

(H/T Fightful Select)