Blake Monroe recently appeared as a guest on The Ringer Wrestling Show for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the former AEW Women’s World Champion once known as Mariah May spoke about her transition from AEW to NXT, why she’s fine with starting there before graduating to the WWE main roster, the benefits of working with WWE legends such as Shawn Michaels and Matt Bloom ahead of competing with established talent on WWE Raw and/or WWE SmackDown when the time comes and more.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on these topics with her thoughts.

On being fine with going through NXT before WWE main roster so fans can get to know her first: “I mean, to date, NXT’s got the highest viewership of any show I’ve been on. And I think as well, you have to consider, like, WWE is so huge. The amount of TV equity [stars like Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, and Charlotte Flair have]… I mean, they have millions of followers, all this TV equity. I know I could go toe-to-toe with them, but I feel like — why wouldn’t I go to NXT, continue to build my brand, continue to introduce myself to the WWE Universe who may know me, probably don’t. Like, I don’t think any of these kids would know me or anything. Tell them who I am and also make NXT my brand, because I truly feel like I am doing that and can do that.”

On working with Shawn Michaels, Matt Bloom and other coaches in NXT to help prepare her to compete with the top talent in WWE when the time comes: “Why wouldn’t I take that opportunity, get that TV equity, build myself in WWE, use the resources, be able to talk to Shawn Michaels and Matt Bloom and all these amazing coaches, learn and grow. So when I do go to the main roster and I’m going against these juggernauts, I really have the best chance possible to succeed, because they are huge stars. So I got to get a little — build myself up a little bit, maybe.”

On everyone in NXT having something they bring to the table despite the amount of time they have been in the business before getting there: “There’s always something you can learn from each other. Everybody has different backgrounds, sure. But we’re all here in the WWE for a reason. So I feel like you should never kind of feel like you’re above anybody. And I think the best wrestlers are the ones that keep their heads down and just learn.”