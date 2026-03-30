Blake Monroe is the face of NXT.

That’s how she sees it.

During a recent interview with Dr. Jeremy Housewright, the women’s wrestling star formerly known as Mariah May spoke about this, as well as her thoughts on WWE moving NXT Stand & Deliver away from WrestleMania Week.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on these topics with her thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On WWE moving NXT Stand & Deliver away from WrestleMania Week: “It’s always business as usual. But I think for me, we call NXT ‘the developmental,’ I strongly believe we’re a third brand. We’re on The CW every Tuesday, we get a fantastic rating, we get a lot of social buzz. I feel like we were attached to WrestleMania because we… It used to be cool to take over, as you know. Ias kind of like to help NXT because we had so many people from all over the world coming to town, to see WrestleMania. WrestleMania is like the Super Bowl of WWE. It just takes over a city. So I think it was so beneficial for NXT to get all of that influx of people. But I now do believe that NXT has built itself to be such a strong brand. I think we can show we can hopefully bring some people to St. Louis, we can have this amazing show. … I don’t think that we need help in doing that. I think this is a chance for us to prove ourselves as a third brand and show that we can run a huge event, run a huge show, have our own version of WrestleMania.”

On being the face of NXT and the NXT Women’s Championship: “I mean, timing is everything. I feel like the world and the universe know what you need, when you need it. Selfishly, I would really love to become a two-time Women’s North American Champion, because I feel like my reign got cut short. I feel like I was very much screwed over by that referee. So there was a lot more I wanted to do in my reign as the Women’s North American Champion. So I do want to kind of retell and complete that story, and I would like to become the world champ. I feel that when I debuted, I pinned Jacy so there’s a story there. I never got my championship match. I kind of went on to do other things. I feel like it’s just completing NXT and being like, ‘I held every title. I held the World Title, the top title on that brand.’ I always say I’m the face of NXT, title or not, but it would be nice to have that accessory, I feel.”

WWE NXT Stand & Deliver takes place on April 4 from St. Louis, MO.