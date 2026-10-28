Blake Monroe believes she has already proven herself as a championship contender on WWE SmackDown, but there’s one person she still needs to convince.

The women’s wrestling star made her SmackDown in-ring debut on October 2, defeating Giulia in her first match on the blue brand. Monroe followed that up with another victory over Giulia in a Street Fight that received considerable praise from fans.

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Monroe discussed the satisfaction of winning over audiences who may have initially underestimated her abilities.

“Yeah, I did. I feel like there’s nothing better as a performer than winning people over. It’s kind of nice to go in and you don’t already have that level of — I’m really new to SmackDown. That’s my second match, so people might not know me or they might, as I said, just think, ‘Oh, she’s a pretty face’ or ‘She’s funny in the backstages’.”

Monroe explained that proving herself inside the ring is particularly rewarding because she wants fans to recognize that she offers more than just her personality and appearance.

“There’s no better feeling than proving people wrong and winning people over. I love to entertain, I love to make people feel something and hopefully throughout that match, people got that feeling.”

While Monroe may have impressed the WWE audience, she believes SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis still needs convincing.

Monroe took aim at Aldis for failing to give her the championship opportunity she believes she deserves, even accusing him of prioritizing his own fantasy booking over her career.

“The person I’m trying to win over is Nick Aldis because I have been on SmackDown for five months. I think I’m world championship material. I think I deserve a match with Chelsea Green and he did everything but book me in that match.”

Monroe continued by referencing Aldis booking himself into a match at SummerSlam, complete with an entrance featuring music from Oasis.

“He booked himself in a match at SummerSlam. He came out to Oasis. He fantasy booked himself. Well, fantasy book me because I’m the biggest star on the show and I deserve to be world champion. If they match doesn’t prove it, what will?”