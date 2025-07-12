During Saturday’s WWE NXT: Great American Bash pay-per-view event, a six-man tag team match was made official for this Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT. Trick Williams will join forces with Joe Hendry and Mike Santana to take on the Darkstate faction. Earlier in the night, Darkstate attacked Hendry and Santana following a chaotic TNA World Title contract signing. Later, NXT GM Ava confronted Williams, questioning his potential ties to the group, and set the match to give him a chance to prove where he stands.

You can check out the updated lineup for Tuesday night’s edition of WWE NXT below:

* Trick Williams, Joe Hendry & Mike Santana vs. Darkstate

* Tony D’Angelo vs. Channing ‘Stacks’ Lorenzo vs. Luca Crusifino

WWE NXT: Great American Bash was headlined by a high-stakes tag team match featuring Blake Monroe and Jordynne Grace facing off against Fatal Influence’s Fallon Henley and NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne. With Grace and Jayne set to clash for the NXT Women’s Championship at WWE Evolution 2, tensions were already running high.

Throughout the bout, Fatal Influence’s Jazmyn Nyx repeatedly inserted herself into the action. After shoving Monroe off the top rope, she was met by TNA Knockouts World Champion Masha Slamovich, who stormed to the ring and brawled with Nyx all the way to the backstage area. Slamovich awaits the winner of Jayne vs. Grace at TNA Slammiversary in a winner-takes-all, title vs. title match.

With Nyx neutralized, Monroe capitalized, hitting her new DDT finisher on Jayne and pinning the NXT Women’s Champion to score the victory for her team.

The match marked Monroe’s official WWE in-ring debut.