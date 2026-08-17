Blake Monroe has revealed more about her decision to turn down multiple opportunities to appear on “Love Island.”

Earlier this month, the WWE star confirmed that she had twice passed on appearing on the reality dating series. During an appearance on “The Nikki & Brie Show” with Nikki Bella (see video below), Monroe explained that she had concerns about how she would handle the environment of the show.

“Everyone’s like, ‘yeah, you could do it,'” she said. “I was like, I was torn because I’m insane.”

Monroe admitted that some of the situations contestants are put through on the show likely wouldn’t have brought out the best in her.

“Like if I liked a guy and like, you are selling me a dream and then like you make out with my friend in a challenge, and the American one is intense,” she continued. “Like there’s things that we’re doing, I would actually like, probably throw him into the pool.”

Ultimately, Monroe had another reason for passing on “Love Island” — she found a relationship without the help of reality television.

“Like I don’t think it would be a good move, and then I fell in love,” she said. “Yeah, and couldn’t go onto Love Island cause I found it myself.”