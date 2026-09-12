WWE released a new digital exclusive following Friday’s SmackDown featuring Blake Monroe, The Miz, Kit Wilson and SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis.

The backstage segment, which has received praise from fans online, opened with Monroe approaching Aldis and handing him a small bag containing the teeth she claims were knocked out during Giulia’s recent attack on her.

“I have something for you. Yeah, a little gift,” Monroe told Aldis. “Those are my teeth. And you can thank Giulia for that.”

Monroe then complained that she had been preparing to finally make her in-ring debut after months without a match when Giulia attacked her.

“Last week, I was ready to have my debut. It had been months, and I still haven’t had a match. And I was so ready. And Giulia attacked me from the right, from the left, like a coward.”

Monroe called for Aldis to take action against Giulia, adding:

“People like Giulia deserve consequences. And I trust, as GM, you will do the right thing.”

Elsewhere in the segment, The Miz was shown planking in a callback to Johnny Gargano’s recent antics. Wilson argued that Miz should also receive a championship opportunity, but Aldis pointed out that it was CM Punk who granted Gargano his title shot.

WWE released several other digital exclusives following the show, including one featuring Giulia vowing to destroy Monroe and another in which Haku issued a warning to Bakusai.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE SmackDown Results 9/11/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.