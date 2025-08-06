Blake Monroe suffered her first loss on WWE NXT after choosing to flee from Jordynne Grace rather than face Kelani Jordan in the ring.

The match opened this week’s episode of NXT, but was cut short when Jordynne Grace made her way to the ring. Her unexpected arrival caused Monroe to panic and flee the WWE Performance Center entirely, escaping in a waiting car as Grace gave chase. As a result, Jordan was awarded the victory by count-out.

This marked Monroe’s third televised match in NXT. Formerly known as Mariah May in AEW, she is a former AEW Women’s World Champion.

Jordynne Grace is officially set to face Blake Monroe at WWE NXT: Heatwave.

The match was confirmed during this week’s episode of NXT, just moments after Grace chased Monroe out of the arena.

The two were once allies in NXT, but Monroe turned on Grace at WWE Evolution 2, costing her a shot at the NXT Women’s Championship.

You can check out the updated WWE NXT: Heatwave lineup below:

* Blake Monroe vs. Jordynne Grace

* NXT Championship: Oba Femi (c) vs. Trick Williams or Je’Von Evans

* NXT Tag Team Championships: Hank & Tank (Hank Walker & Tank Ledger) vs. DarkState

You can check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode of WWE NXT below:

* Trick Williams, Moose, Oba Femi & Je’Von Evans vs. DarkState

* Lash Legend vs. Nia Jax

* Jacy Jayne & Fallon Henley vs. Kelani Jordan & Lola Vice

* Joe Hendry vs. Charlie Dempsey

And finally, you can check out the lineup for WWE NXT in Philadelpha in two weeks below:

* NXT Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Trick Williams vs. Je’Von Evans

* Jasper Troy vs. Ricky Saints