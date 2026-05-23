Blake Monroe officially arrived on the WWE main roster on Friday night.

During the ongoing episode of SmackDown, Monroe appeared in a backstage segment that quickly turned chaotic, marking her first televised appearance as part of the blue brand roster after weeks of “coming soon” hype packages.

The segment began with Chelsea Green being stopped backstage by Monroe. The two posed together briefly as they introduced themselves, with Green confidently telling Monroe that Monroe already knew exactly who she was.

Monroe fired back with a quick jab of her own.

“I wish I didn’t,” Monroe responded before walking away.

Things escalated immediately afterwards, as former WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions Nia Jax and Lash Legend of The Irresistible Forces walked into the scene and shoved Green into backstage production equipment.

Jax warned Green that she had “just made enemies” before WWE officials rushed in to separate the situation.

A notable debut segment.

Monroe joins SmackDown fresh off a successful WWE NXT run, which came after her previous stint in AEW, where she performed as Mariah May and captured the AEW Women’s World Championship.

WWE has spent the past several weeks airing teaser vignettes to build anticipation for Monroe’s official SmackDown arrival.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE SmackDown Results 5/22/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.